Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $150,000 in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in A10 Networks by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,592,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after purchasing an additional 996,987 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 415,314 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,893,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,395,000 after purchasing an additional 241,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 553,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 202,999 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.69 million, a P/E ratio of 68.08 and a beta of 0.96. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $11.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.01.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $32,645.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,989.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 8,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $74,462.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,926 shares of company stock worth $186,783 over the last three months. 23.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

