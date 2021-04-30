Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $220,000 Investment in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTRK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Ontrak by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Ontrak by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its stake in Ontrak by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 84,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ontrak by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Ontrak by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

OTRK opened at $32.65 on Friday. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $577.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OTRK shares. Benchmark raised their target price on Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ontrak presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

