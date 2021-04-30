Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYRS. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 735,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $45,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 321,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,617.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYRS opened at $6.24 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $384.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.41.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 743.58% and a negative return on equity of 111.54%. The company had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

