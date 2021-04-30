Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $133.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). The business had revenue of $466.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.98 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $243,172.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $1,423,807.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,428 shares of company stock valued at $8,114,785 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

