Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 21,634 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 196,237 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 21,634 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. 28.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $15.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.44. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $24.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. Analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AG shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.15.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

