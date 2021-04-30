Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PLD. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.17.

NYSE PLD traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.01. 4,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,801,635. Prologis has a 12 month low of $80.12 and a 12 month high of $116.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.66. The company has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $686,317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Prologis by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,872,829,000 after buying an additional 1,771,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,816 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Prologis by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,404,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Prologis by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,176,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,725 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

