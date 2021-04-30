Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.18

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.18 and last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 24267 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $172.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.09 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 3.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 97,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth about $1,173,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Prospect Capital by 33.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Prospect Capital by 99.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 492,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 245,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth about $2,740,000. 10.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.