Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.70.

Several research firms have weighed in on PB. Truist lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $156,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,308.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,293 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,870,000 after purchasing an additional 109,295 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,436,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,614,000 after purchasing an additional 328,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,185,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,231,000 after purchasing an additional 27,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $57,826,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PB opened at $75.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $83.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

