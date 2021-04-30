Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 103.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,628 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $39,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth $12,831,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage stock opened at $279.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.57 and its 200-day moving average is $235.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $172.11 and a 1 year high of $279.92. The company has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSA. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.63.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

