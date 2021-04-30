Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 17.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 24.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 28.8% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.63.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $279.48 on Friday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $172.11 and a fifty-two week high of $279.92. The stock has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

