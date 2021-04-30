Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Issued By National Bank Financial

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fortis in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FTS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $44.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average is $41.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $44.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.3962 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 80.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,047,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,085,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,929 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 578.7% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,018,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,592,000 after acquiring an additional 868,316 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,992,000 after acquiring an additional 668,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Fortis by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,488,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,591,000 after acquiring an additional 546,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.