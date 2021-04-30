Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Frontline in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Frontline’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $100.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.33 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 38.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Frontline in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Shares of FRO stock opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Frontline has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $9.68. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,660,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Frontline by 2,793.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Frontline by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,384 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

