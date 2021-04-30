Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) Decreased by Analyst

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.38). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$14.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.67. The company has a current ratio of 13.11, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.17. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of C$14.59 and a 12 month high of C$26.23.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.40) by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$65.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.09 million.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

