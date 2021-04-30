Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Dine Brands Global, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Dine Brands Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DIN. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.80.

DIN opened at $97.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $97.98.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.49 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $86,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $91,548.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,068.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,113 shares of company stock worth $1,206,301. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth about $235,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

