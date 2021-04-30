Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Decreased by Analyst

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plains All American Pipeline in a research report issued on Sunday, April 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Sibal now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PAA. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

Shares of PAA opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.60. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $12.35.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.69%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

