Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Teladoc Health, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Teladoc Health in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.31). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.88.

Shares of TDOC opened at $170.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.48 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $147.71 and a one year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 27,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,502 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 11.3% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $61,258,857.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,476,375.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $704,308.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 504,182 shares of company stock valued at $95,486,862. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

