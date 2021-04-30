Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Hershey in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.83. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Hershey’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.79.

HSY opened at $164.22 on Thursday. The Hershey has a one year low of $125.50 and a one year high of $165.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.08.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after buying an additional 18,414 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 11.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 251.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $481,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,707.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,914,171 in the last ninety days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

