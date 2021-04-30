Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Masimo in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Masimo’s FY2022 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.17.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $233.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.14 and its 200-day moving average is $250.07. Masimo has a 1-year low of $203.81 and a 1-year high of $284.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Masimo by 23.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Masimo by 251.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,847,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 30.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

