Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Humana Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Humana in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $6.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.56. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Humana’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.22 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.73.

NYSE HUM opened at $447.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $420.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.76. Humana has a 12 month low of $364.77 and a 12 month high of $474.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 322.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at $40,975,628.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 15.67%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

