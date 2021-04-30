Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. Issued By Zacks Investment Research (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

BCLI opened at $3.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.06. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $17.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

