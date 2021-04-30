Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Capital One Financial Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.68 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.02) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COF. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $149.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.62, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $51.91 and a twelve month high of $149.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.82 and its 200-day moving average is $106.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

