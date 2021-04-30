Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Fiera Capital Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Fiera Capital in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.
Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$195.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$192.69 million.
Shares of TSE:FSZ opened at C$10.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.19. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of C$7.56 and a 12-month high of C$11.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.39.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,625.00%.
About Fiera Capital
Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.
