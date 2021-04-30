Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Fiera Capital Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Fiera Capital in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$195.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$192.69 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. CIBC reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.96.

Shares of TSE:FSZ opened at C$10.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.19. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of C$7.56 and a 12-month high of C$11.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,625.00%.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

