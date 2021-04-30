Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Cut by SVB Leerink

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) – SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for AbCellera Biologics in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AbCellera Biologics’ FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AbCellera Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of ABCL stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.23. AbCellera Biologics has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.17).

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,051,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth $849,000.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.