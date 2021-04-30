Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for AGNC Investment in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

AGNC has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. AGNC Investment’s revenue was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 222,443 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 3.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 524,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after buying an additional 16,774 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 58.3% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 168,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 62,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

