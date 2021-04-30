Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.62.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.45, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,559,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

