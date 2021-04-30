Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Increased by Analyst

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Comerica in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CMA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price objective on Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stephens increased their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Shares of CMA opened at $75.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $76.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.