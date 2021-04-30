Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Increased by Analyst

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the company will earn ($1.54) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.55). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.35) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.26) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($8.11) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRSP. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.82.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $131.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $46.84 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.09.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $149,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,057,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.8% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% in the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Earnings History and Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit