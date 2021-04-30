Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Increased by Analyst

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the company will earn ($1.54) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.55). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.35) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.26) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($8.11) EPS.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRSP. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.82.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $131.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $46.84 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.09.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $149,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,057,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.8% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% in the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.