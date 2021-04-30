Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Raised by Piper Sandler

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for HBT Financial in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HBT Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of HBT Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:HBT opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. HBT Financial has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.37.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBT. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Fred L. Drake purchased 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $42,104.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.49%.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

