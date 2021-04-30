Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for MSCI Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) – Analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MSCI in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now forecasts that the technology company will earn $2.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.28. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for MSCI’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.10 EPS.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MSCI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $481.14.

MSCI stock opened at $494.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.74. The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.97 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI has a 52-week low of $299.09 and a 52-week high of $495.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in MSCI by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,127,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in MSCI by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 147,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

