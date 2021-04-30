Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Schlumberger Limited Boosted by Griffin Securities (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) – Analysts at Griffin Securities increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Schlumberger in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. Griffin Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SLB has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.24.

SLB stock opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its position in Schlumberger by 90.9% during the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

