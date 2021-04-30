Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for United Parcel Service, Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Parcel Service in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will earn $2.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.30. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.83.

NYSE UPS opened at $203.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $88.85 and a 52 week high of $204.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.79 and a 200-day moving average of $166.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 40,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after buying an additional 9,968 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

