Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Issued By Barrington Research

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Surmodics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the company will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Surmodics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of SRDX opened at $55.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $767.03 million, a PE ratio of 697.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.04 and a 200 day moving average of $46.45. Surmodics has a 52-week low of $33.45 and a 52-week high of $59.75.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Surmodics had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 1.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Surmodics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,473,000 after purchasing an additional 54,704 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,782,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,570,000 after acquiring an additional 18,121 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 86,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 59,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 26,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Surmodics news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 4,759 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $270,073.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 1,497 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total value of $75,867.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,904 shares of company stock worth $384,659. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

