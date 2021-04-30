Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Issued By Oppenheimer

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for AT&T in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

NYSE:T opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average of $29.12. AT&T has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of T. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

