Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Amphenol in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amphenol’s FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on APH. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Shares of APH opened at $68.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.98. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

