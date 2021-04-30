Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Investar Holding Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Investar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Investar’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

ISTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of Investar stock opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $231.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.74. Investar has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Investar had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 5.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Investar during the fourth quarter worth about $1,672,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Investar in the fourth quarter worth about $1,010,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 393.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 593,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Investar in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.47%.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Earnings History and Estimates for Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit