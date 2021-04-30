Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Investar Holding Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Investar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Investar’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

ISTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of Investar stock opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $231.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.74. Investar has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Investar had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 5.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Investar during the fourth quarter worth about $1,672,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Investar in the fourth quarter worth about $1,010,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 393.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 593,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Investar in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.47%.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

