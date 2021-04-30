Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for American Campus Communities, Inc. Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Campus Communities in a report released on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Shares of ACC opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $46.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.59, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,849,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,528,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $48,233,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,218,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,109,000 after purchasing an additional 714,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 676,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,724,000 after purchasing an additional 429,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

