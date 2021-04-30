Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. Increased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

CDEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.60.

CDEV opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $148.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.38 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 10,274,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after acquiring an additional 302,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,415,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 878,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,094,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 66,659 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 747,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 847,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

