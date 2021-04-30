Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. Increased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

CDEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.60.

CDEV opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $148.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.38 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 10,274,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after acquiring an additional 302,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,415,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 878,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,094,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 66,659 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 747,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 847,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Earnings History and Estimates for Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit