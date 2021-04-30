Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Rockwell Automation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.19. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.53 EPS.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ROK. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.93.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $267.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $177.80 and a twelve month high of $275.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,169,639,000 after purchasing an additional 215,175 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,437,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,477,000 after acquiring an additional 82,791 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,315,000 after purchasing an additional 74,043 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 945,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,214,000 after purchasing an additional 51,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,672,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,534.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

