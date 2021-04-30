Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for TFI International Inc. Decreased by Desjardins (NASDAQ:TFII)

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) – Desjardins cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TFI International in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

TFII has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC raised shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

TFI International stock opened at $86.79 on Friday. TFI International has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $87.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 1,928.9% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 77,155 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in TFI International by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 542,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TFI International by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at $601,000. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.2324 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Earnings History and Estimates for TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII)

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit