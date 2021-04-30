Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for TFI International Inc. Decreased by Desjardins (NASDAQ:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) – Desjardins cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TFI International in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

TFII has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC raised shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

TFI International stock opened at $86.79 on Friday. TFI International has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $87.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 1,928.9% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 77,155 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in TFI International by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 542,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TFI International by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at $601,000. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.2324 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

