Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Visa in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Visa’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.37.

V stock opened at $236.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 1 year low of $171.72 and a 1 year high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 111.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 337,163 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,388,000 after buying an additional 177,570 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.6% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 19.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 34,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,245,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

