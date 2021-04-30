Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Avnet, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:AVT)

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Avnet in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Avnet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Avnet stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.94. Avnet has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $44.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $173,373.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avnet by 7,818.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 36,201 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Avnet by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Avnet by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 56,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Avnet by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

