Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Avnet, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:AVT)

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Avnet in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Avnet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Avnet stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.94. Avnet has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $44.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $173,373.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avnet by 7,818.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 36,201 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Avnet by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Avnet by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 56,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Avnet by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Earnings History and Estimates for Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT)

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit