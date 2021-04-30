Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for National CineMedia, Inc. Increased by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Research analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Barrington Research also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.44). National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Benchmark raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.45.

Shares of NCMI opened at $4.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $352.31 million, a P/E ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,523,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,828,000 after buying an additional 81,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 747,717 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 57,167 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,038,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 83,590 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth $2,821,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 1,968,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $11,221,692.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,647.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,170,718 shares of company stock valued at $12,158,993 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

