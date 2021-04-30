Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Issued By Truist Securiti

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of APA in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for APA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

APA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on APA from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securities lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on APA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.66.

NASDAQ APA opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 4.87. APA has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.68.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. APA had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

In other APA news, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,545 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,392.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,520,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,961,000 after purchasing an additional 61,887 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of APA by 1,871.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,064,000 after buying an additional 2,814,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of APA by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,472 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in APA by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,021,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 118,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in APA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,859,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,386,000 after acquiring an additional 312,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

