Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Reduced by Analyst

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corning in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $45.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 225.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,542,066.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,304.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,319,258 shares of company stock worth $3,056,825,189. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.