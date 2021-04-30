Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the March 31st total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Q&K International Group stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.13% of Q&K International Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QK stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.99. 23,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,815. Q&K International Group has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06.

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

