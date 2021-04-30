Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on XM. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.28.

NYSE XM opened at $38.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.83. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XM. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth approximately $594,000.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

