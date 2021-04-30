Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Position Lessened by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,227 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

In other Quanta Services news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 7,570 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $655,259.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,539,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $63,881.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

PWR stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,658. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.71 and a 200 day moving average of $76.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.