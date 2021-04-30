Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $114.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) to announce $114.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.90 million. Rapid7 reported sales of $94.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year sales of $493.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $492.48 million to $495.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $585.89 million, with estimates ranging from $578.62 million to $590.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $113.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.77 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RPD. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Shares of RPD stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.25. 710,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.01. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $43.39 and a 52 week high of $94.60.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $38,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,091.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $887,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,438 shares of company stock valued at $967,605 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Rapid7 by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Rapid7 by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Rapid7 by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

