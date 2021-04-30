Ratecoin Trading Up 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 30th. One Ratecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ratecoin has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. Ratecoin has a total market capitalization of $66,992.41 and $14.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ratecoin Coin Profile

Ratecoin (CRYPTO:XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. The official message board for Ratecoin is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Ratecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ratecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ratecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

