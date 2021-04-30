Raymond James Increases Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $255.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $250.00 to $255.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $202.00 price objective (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $209.71.

Get Saia alerts:

SAIA stock traded down $5.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $233.81. 3,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,797. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. Saia has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $247.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.52.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 8,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $1,807,005.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. Insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Saia by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.